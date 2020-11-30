Antonino "Tony" Artale 1949—2020
Beloved husband, father, and nonnu Antonino "Tony" Artale, 71, of Rockford, passed away on Friday, November 27, 2020 from Covid-19 complications. Born January 19, 1949, in Roccamena, Italy, the son of Gaspare and Frances (Fasullo) Artale. Tony married Lucy Sykaluk on August 30, 1975 a few years after they met at a soccer game. Tony lived a very full and happy life and most everyone will remember him always with a smile on his face and a story to tell. If you ever had the privilege of meeting Tony, you would know within minutes his two favorite things in the world: his family and soccer (Forza Juve!). As a child, Tony wanted to stay in Italy and be a professional soccer player but his family moved to the United States when he was 14. He worked in the liquor business his entire life, starting at a grocery store as a teenager, co-owning a distribution company, and eventually opening Artale Wine Co. with his son in 2008. Through Artale Wine Co, Tony was able to benefit multiple local charities by holding events or donating wines. Tony coached soccer for years and never missed his children's or grandchildren's games. He was the busiest guy around, always up for dinner with friends, meeting someone at his store to discuss wine recommendations, or driving Alyas or Izze to soccer practice. He enjoyed traveling and was lucky to have been able to bring his family to Sicily to see where he grew up. Ask anyone in his family and they'll tell you he was their confidante, mentor, fixer of all things, and best friend. To say that his family is beyond heartbroken is an understatement, but the kind words and wonderful memories shared by all that knew him put smiles on their faces even through their devastating grief. Survived by his wife, Lucy; children, Susie (Ryan) Fritz and Anthony (girlfriend, Alyssa Rehn) Artale; grandchildren, Alyas and Izze Fritz, and "Baby A" due in May; sisters, Rose (Leo) Ciaccio and Maria (Bill) Mullen; brother, Joe (Linda) Artale; niece Melissa Mullen; nephews, Nino Ciaccio and Billy (Kerry) Mullen; and many more beloved relatives back in Italy.
Private family services will be held. A celebration of life will be held on a soccer field once restrictions have lifted. Until then, the family asks that you "wear a f**king mask, wash your hands, and keep your distance". Charitable gifts may be made to the family for a memorial to be established at a later. To share a memory or online condolence, visit olsonfh.com