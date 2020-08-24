Antoye "Toni" Ryan 1941—2020
Antoye "Toni" Ryan, 79, of Janesville, and formerly of Beloit, WI, passed away after an 8-year courageous battle with dementia on Thursday, August 20, 2020 in her daughter, Amy and son-in-law, Pete's home.
She was born on July 17, 1941 in Belvidere, IL, the daughter of Nolan and Juanita (Gentry) Jones Sr. Toni was a 1959 graduate of Harlem High School, Machesney Park, IL. She married her high school sweetheart, Steven Ryan Sr. on November 21, 1959 in Loves Park, IL. She was the sunshine of his life and he predeceased her on October 8, 2017.
Toni was previously employed by JC Penney and was the co-owner of Ryan Heating & Cooling with her husband. She was a member of Berean Baptist Church, Beloit, WI. Toni enjoyed serving others whether it be cooking meals for her church or friends and family. She also enjoyed traveling, especially to Europe, Alaska, Russia, and Israel. Most of all, Toni loved being a wife, mother, and grandmother and loved all her baby dolls.
Survivors include her children, Steven (Cheryl) Ryan Jr. of Orfordville, WI, Amy (Pete) Newton of Janesville, WI, Paul (Debbie) Ryan of Bartlett, IL; Joshua (Charline) Ryan, Jennifer (Darnell Leavy) Ryan both of Beloit, WI, and Jason (Jeana Fox) Ryan of Orfordville, WI; grandchildren, Zachary Kopplin, Breanna (Corey Burns) Ryan, Cole (Nicholas) Ryan-Strub, Tory Ryan, Ashley Millard, Kailie Ryan, Niki Millard, Jonathan Ryan, Grace Ryan, Anthony Thornton, Jaelyn Ryan, Jayce Ryan, Jillian Ryan, Keagan Ryan, and Mitchell Ryan; great grandchildren, Bailey and Rae Burns; sisters, Jane (Hank) Lamb and Polly (Don) Edwards; sister-in-law, Susie Jones; several nieces, nephews, cousins and family in Illinois and Missouri.
She was predeceased by her parents; husband; infant grandson, Brody Ryan; brother, Nolan Jones Jr.; infant sister, Vivian.
The family would like to give a special thank you to her wonderful caregivers, they were her angels.
A Visitation of remembrance for Toni will be from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, August 27, 2020 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI. Private family services will be held. Burial will be in Newark Cemetery. Social distancing and face mask are required. A webcast video of the service may be viewed on our website Saturday, August 29, 2020 in the afternoon.
A memorial in Toni's name will be established for the purchase of baby dolls to dementia patients.
