Archie Johnson 1945—2020
Archie Lee "A.J." Johnson, 74, of Loves Park, IL departed this earthly life January 15, 2020. He was born April 24, 1945 in Dayton, Ohio the son of Ellis and Pearl Johnson. Archie lived in Rockford over 50 years coming from Columbus, Ohio. He married the former Maria Foote, December 2, 1995. Archie was employed as a Roofer by Rockford Roofing System many years before retiring and working part time at M & M Market. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. Archie was a member Bethel Baptist Church. He attended Auburn High School.
Archie is survived by his, wife Maria; three daughters, Pamela Johnson, Janet Minor, and Sha'Donna Woods; two sons, Archie M. Johnson Jr., and Jonathan C. Johnson; step son, Larry (Alnita) Foote; seven grandchildren; one great grandson; six sisters, Helen Parks, Ruby Richardson, Pauline Morgan, Pearline Gaston, Chequita Hines, Margaret Williamson; brother, Vonzell Johnson; a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends including special friend James Kyle. He was predeceased by his parents, sister, Rev. Gloria McPherson, brother Ezell Johnson and one great grandson.
Services will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, January 24, 2020 at St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church 2919 19th Street. Burial in Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service. Arrangements completed by Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home Inc. 200 N. Johnston Ave.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Jan. 21 to Jan. 23, 2020