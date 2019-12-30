|
|
Arden Carlson 1931—2019
Arden H. Carlson, 88, of Rockford, IL passed away on December 26, 2019 surrounded by his loving family.
The visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. on Friday, January 3, 2020 at Mt. Olive Lutheran Church 2001 N Alpine Rd, Rockford, IL 61107. The funeral ceremony will take place at 11 a.m. on Friday, January 3, 2020 at Mt. Olive Lutheran Church. The burial will take place at Sunset Memorial Gardens. To light a candle or write a condolence, please visit www.AndersonFCS.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020