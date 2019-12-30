Rockford Register Star Obituaries
Anderson Funeral & Cremation Services
218 West Hurlbut Avenue
Belvidere, IL 61008
(815) 544-2616
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Mt. Olive Lutheran Church
2001 N Alpine Rd
Rockford, IL
Funeral
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
11:00 AM
Mt. Olive Lutheran Church
2001 N Alpine Rd
Rockford, IL
Arden Carlson


1931 - 2019
Arden Carlson Obituary
Arden Carlson 1931—2019
Arden H. Carlson, 88, of Rockford, IL passed away on December 26, 2019 surrounded by his loving family.
The visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. on Friday, January 3, 2020 at Mt. Olive Lutheran Church 2001 N Alpine Rd, Rockford, IL 61107. The funeral ceremony will take place at 11 a.m. on Friday, January 3, 2020 at Mt. Olive Lutheran Church. The burial will take place at Sunset Memorial Gardens. To light a candle or write a condolence, please visit www.AndersonFCS.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020
