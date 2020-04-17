|
Arlene G. (Gross) Langholf 1934—2020
Arlene G. (Gross) Langholf, 85, of Pecatonica, went home to Paradise on Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family. She was born August 22, 1934 in Rockford, the daughter of Wyllys James and Anna Maria (Christiansen) Gross. She graduated from Winnebago High School in 1952 and Rockford Memorial Hospital School of Nursing in 1955 with degree in nursing. Arlene married Eugene "Gene" Frederick Langholf on August 26, 1956 at the First Presbyterian Church of Winnebago.
She worked as the Head Industrial Nurse for Ingersoll Milling Machine and Tool Company in Rockford from 1963 until retiring in 2007. Arlene was instrumental in setting up the Medical Clinic at Ingersoll and loved taking care of the Ingersoll employees. She was an avid sports fan of the Chicago Cubs and Chicago Bears and she often was in the bleachers cheering on her children and grandchildren. Arlene loved the University of Wisconsin-Platteville Pioneers football games and sewing fancy dresses for her granddaughters. She embroidered, crotched and knit hats and sweaters to be passed down through the generations. She knit many hats for the Rockford Memorial Hospital Neonatal Intensive Care Unit along with hats and scarves for the local grade school children.
Arlene is survived by her husband of 63 ½ years, Gene Langholf of Pecatonica; son, Michael (Marie) Langholf of Lena; daughter Leslie Filer of Myrtle Beach, SC; grandchildren, Melissa (Andrew) Puett of Waddell, AZ, Matthew (Sarah) Langholf of Rockford, Jenna (Kenny) Light of Lone Rock, WI, Jessica (Ryan) Munz of Platteville, WI, Lindsey Filer of Freeport; seven great-granddaughters; one great-grandson; sisters, Alta Straley, Annie (Gene) Gambrel and Artyst Alberts all of Winnebago; numerous nephews, nieces and cousins; special friends and neighbors, Don and Nancy Miller of Pecatonica.
Arlene is predeceased by her son, James F. Langholf; grandson, Joshua James F. Langholf.
A private service will be held at a later date. Cremation rites accorded. In lieu of flowers a memorial will be established. Arrangements by Genandt Funeral Home, 602 N. Elida St., Winnebago. For an online obituary and tributes go to www.genandtfuneralhome.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020