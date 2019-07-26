Home

Schneider Funeral Directors and Crematory
1800 East Racine Street
Janesville, WI 53545
608-754-4444
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
ST. ANDREW LUTHERAN CHURCH
511 W. Rockton Rd
Rockton, IL
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
12:00 PM
ST. ANDREW LUTHERAN CHURCH
511 W. Rockton Rd
Rockton, IL
Arlene M. Young


1941 - 2019
Arlene M. Young Obituary
Arlene M. Young 1941—2019
ROCKTON-Arlene M. (Diehl) Young, age 78, passed away on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at home after battling a long illness. Arlene was born June 20, 1941, in Millersburg, Illinois; to parents Ralph and Marie (Dillon) Diehl, who later moved the family to Durand, Illinois. Arlene graduated from Durand High School, class of 1959. Arlene was at one time, a switch board operator at the Wagon Wheel in Rockton, before a long career as a purchasing secretary at Ingersoll Milling. Arlene enjoyed traveling to such destinations as Upper Michigan, New England, The Smokey Mountains, Rocky Mountains and Las Vegas just to name a few. She also enjoyed gardening, planting flowers, and morning coffee groups with the ladies and was an avid Wheel of Fortune watcher.
Arlene is survived by her sons; Gregory and Chad of Rockton, IL; sister, Shirley (Harold) Pieper of Monroe, WI; three nieces and two nephews, and many other family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Robert Diehl; and son, Andrew.
A funeral service will be held at 12:00 pm on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at ST. ANDREW LUTHERAN CHURCH, 511 W. Rockton Rd, Rockton, IL, with Pastor Scott Herbert officiating. Burial will be at Rockton Cemetery. A visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until time of service, Wednesday, at the CHURCH.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Agrace Hospice. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting her family. For online condolences, please visit www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
Greg and Chad would like to give special thanks to Agrace Hospice as well as friend, Michelle Martinez for their tireless hard work, and compassion.
Published in Rockford Register Star from July 26 to July 28, 2019
