Arlene Maude Osterberg
Arlene Maude Osterberg 1930—2020
Arlene (Grandma R) Osterberg, 90, of Belvidere, IL passed away Friday, August 28, 2020 at Northwoods Care Center in Belvidere, IL. Arlene was born on July 17, 1930 in Belvidere, IL. Daughter of the late Clyde A. and Ruby M. (Thompson) Worf. Arlene married Warren G. Osterberg on July 3, 1948. He preceded her in death in 1998. They celebrated 50 years of marriage before his death. Arlene graduated from Belvidere High School in 1948. She and Warren farmed and had a trucking business before starting Paradise Park Campgrounds in Garden Prairie, IL. She worked hard all those years and when she retired she relaxed by traveling. She took numerous trips around the United States and abroad. She enjoyed time with family and friends, activities at the Keen Age Center, playing pool, and singing with Silver Belles. She was an avid Chicago Cubs fan. She was a longtime member of the Garden Prairie United Church of Christ. Arlene is survived and will be missed by 2 daughters, Jeanne (Gary) Rutter, Judy (John) Sturges; grandsons, Jay (Kristina Monteleone) Sturges, Guy (Hayden) Rutter, Greg Rutter; great granddaughters, Avery and Finley Rutter, Leah Sturges, Payton Monteleone; step grandsons, David and Billy Rutter; brother, Clyde Allen Worf; sister-in-law, Dorothy Molander. Arlene is preceded in death by her parents, and her husband. Services will be held at Belvidere Funeral Home & Cremation Service on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. A visitation will begin at 9:30 until the time of service. Interment at a later date in East Bonus Cemetery. The family appreciated the good care she had at the Northwoods Care Center and Heartland Hospice. In lieu of flowers, at her request memorials may be made to Paws Humane Society, Noah's Arc Animal Sanctuary, or your charity of choice.



Published in Rockford Register Star from Aug. 29 to Aug. 31, 2020.
