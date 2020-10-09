1/1
Arlene May Oberg
1924 - 2020
Arlene May Oberg, 96, of Rockford went to be with her Lord and Savior on October 8, 2020. Born on May 29, 1924 in Rockford, daughter of Edgar and Ethel (Mackey) Ryman. Graduate of East High School. United in marriage to Donald Oberg on September 23, 1944 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Rockford, where she was a lifelong member. Arlene was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Arlene and her husband created an amazing life and legacy of love in their family. They had mutual respect for each other and demonstrated their lifelong love and devotion to each other throughout their marriage. Arlene and Don enjoyed weekly date nights, which included dinner and dancing. They loved camping and fishing at Sunday Lake and traveling throughout the United States. She was a talented baker and cook and loved gathering her family together for a weekly Sunday evening meal and celebrating special family events. Their entire extended family has benefitted from the example of unconditional love and beautiful relationship Arlene and Donald shared. Survived by her children, Gary (Beverly) Oberg, Thomas (Jean) Oberg, Debra (Charles) Grigalauski; grandchildren, Brent Oberg, Karrie (Jason) LaCroix, Daniel (Jen) Oberg, Jenna Grigalauski, Patrick Grigalauski; great-grandchildren, Austen Oberg, May and Tucker LaCroix, and Riley Oberg. Preceded in death by her parents, husband; granddaughter, Tessa Oberg; great-granddaughter, Emma Grace LaCroix; and grandson-in-law, Adam Schowalter. Private graveside services will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Arlene's memory may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, www.stjude.org or the United Mitochondrial Disease Foundation, https://www.classy.org/give/153589/#!/donation/checkout Share a memory or condolence at www.graceFH.com.



Published in Rockford Register Star from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Grace Funeral & Cremation Services
4301 N. Main Street
Rockford, IL 61103
(815) 395-0559
