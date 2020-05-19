|
|
Arlene Steward 1929—2020
Durand, IL – Arlene N. Steward, age 90, of Durand, IL passed away in her home on Sunday, May 17, 2020.
She was born on July 18, 1929 in Durand Township to Oscar and Belle (Glaim) Fosler. Arlene graduated from Durand High School in 1947. She married William J. Steward on August 14, 1949. During her life she was employed by Durand Café and Beloit Daily News before finally retiring from Barber-Colman in Rockford, IL.
She was a member of the Durand American Legion Auxiliary. She assisted her husband, Bill with putting flags up around Durand to commemorate special events. She also assisted him with Legion membership and hospital equipment. She was also an avid country music fan.
Arlene is survived by three sons, Keith, Kim, Kerry (Laurie) Steward all of Durand; a sister, Beverly Lewis; a brother-in-law, Carl Steward; grandchildren, Heather (Mark) Page, Stephanie Johnson, Greg (Jamie) Steward, Eric (Keiti) Steward, Kevin Steward and Shana (Justin) Roushia; great grandchildren, Shaelyn, Jeremiah, Zachary, Olivia, Ezekiel, Ezra, Aria and Rhys.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, William on March 10, 2015; sisters, Evelyn, Ruth, Marge and Winnie; brothers, Donnie, Bob, Howard, Lloyd and Duane and daughters-in-law, Joyce and Karen Steward.
In lieu of flowers memorials can be directed to the family in her memory.
Private family viewing and services will be held at a later date with burial concluding at the Owen Center Cemetery.
The DL Newcomer Funeral Home in Brodhead is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Rockford Register Star from May 19 to May 21, 2020