1/1
Arlene Wynn
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Arlene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Arlene Wynn 1930—2020
V. Arlene Wynn, 90, passed away on Monday, October 5, 2020. Survived by her children Joanna (Todd) Sibert, Peter (Gina) Wynn and David (predeceased Kristy) Wynn; her eight grandchildren; sister Lorraine Miles and sister in law Ann Johnson. She was predeceased in death by her husband of 55 years, William Wynn; her parents Edgar Johnson, Elsie (Nylund) Johnson and Eugenia Johnson; her brother Wayne Johnson and daughter in law, Kristy Wynn. A graveside service will take place for Arlene on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Arlington Memorial Park in Rockford Illinois. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Leukemia And Lymphoma Society. To send online condolences and see the full obituary please visit www.fitzgeraldfh.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Oct. 7 to Oct. 9, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved