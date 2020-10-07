Arlene Wynn 1930—2020
V. Arlene Wynn, 90, passed away on Monday, October 5, 2020. Survived by her children Joanna (Todd) Sibert, Peter (Gina) Wynn and David (predeceased Kristy) Wynn; her eight grandchildren; sister Lorraine Miles and sister in law Ann Johnson. She was predeceased in death by her husband of 55 years, William Wynn; her parents Edgar Johnson, Elsie (Nylund) Johnson and Eugenia Johnson; her brother Wayne Johnson and daughter in law, Kristy Wynn. A graveside service will take place for Arlene on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Arlington Memorial Park in Rockford Illinois. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Leukemia And Lymphoma Society
. To send online condolences and see the full obituary please visit www.fitzgeraldfh.com