Armida Musa 1928—2019 Loving Wife, Mamma, Nonna & Zia
Armida Musa, 91, of Loves Park, died at 3:33 p.m. Monday, June 17, 2019 at St. Anne Center. Born January 26, 1928 in Ferentino, Italy; daughter of Giovanni Batista and Vittoria (Sisti) Giorgi. She lived in the Rockford area for 61 years, having come here from Ferentino. Armida married Pio Musa in Ferentino on October 27, 1952.
A member of St. Rita Church, she retired from Ideal Uniforms after 13 years of employment.
Mamma would often reference 'old country proverbs' she had learned from her eldest sister in Italy throughout her daily life here in 'America' along with retelling stories from her youth about the hard labor of working at the family business, making roof tiles by hand at the 'fornace'(kiln). During a recent trip back to Ferentino, Italy, she pointed out to her daughter-in-law where she would hide when bombs were dropped on Ferentino during WWII.
Mamma had a way about her for attracting and widening 'extended family' as many would come to address her simply as "Mamma or Nonna". She would light up in the presence of young children, especially infants beaming from ear to ear which even continued as her health deteriorated.
She enjoyed cooking for family and friends, caring for her plants as well as the many trips back to Italy, visiting extended family.
Survivors include her children, Italo (Vicki) Musa, Albert (Aileen) Musa, Anna Musa and John (Jen) Musa; grandchildren, Gina Musa, Christopher (Laurita) Musa, Vincent Musa, Catelyn Musa, Madison Musa and Gianna Musa; special nephew and niece Louis (Rebecca) Musa and Anna Maria (Dave) Johnson; numerous nieces and nephews in Italy.
Preceded in death by her husband, parents; sisters and brothers, Elvia, Gina, Emilio and Nicola.
Funeral Mass will be celebrated 11 a.m. Monday, June 24, 2019 at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, 1010 Ferguson Street, Rockford. Burial in Arlington Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation 9:30 a.m. until time of service at the church. Memorials to the family for a memorial to be established. Arrangements by Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, Mulford Chapel. Online condolence may be submitted at www.fitzgeraldfh.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from June 21 to June 23, 2019