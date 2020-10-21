1/1
Arnold E. Malosh
Arnold E. Malosh 1919—2020
Arnold E. Malosh, 101, of Roscoe, passed away on Monday, October 19, 2020 at St. Anne's Center. Survived by his children, Edward Malosh, Joyce (Robert) Sumner, and Parry Falconer; and grandchildren, Sarah & Daniel (Amy) Malosh, and Christine (Jeff) & Jeffrey (Susy) Sumner.
A walk-though visitation will be from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Olson North Main Chapel, 2811 N. Main St., Rockford. Private graveside services will be held in Prairie View Cemetery, Chippewa Falls, WI. Memorials may be made to Mercyhealth Hospice, 4223 E. State St., Rockford, IL 61108. To share a memory or online condolence, visit olsonfh.com



Published in Rockford Register Star from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Olson Funeral and Cremation Services, North Main Chapel
2811 N. Main St.
Rockford, IL 61103
815-963-6521
