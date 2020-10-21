Arnold E. Malosh 1919—2020
Arnold E. Malosh, 101, of Roscoe, passed away on Monday, October 19, 2020 at St. Anne's Center. Survived by his children, Edward Malosh, Joyce (Robert) Sumner, and Parry Falconer; and grandchildren, Sarah & Daniel (Amy) Malosh, and Christine (Jeff) & Jeffrey (Susy) Sumner.
A walk-though visitation will be from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Olson North Main Chapel, 2811 N. Main St., Rockford. Private graveside services will be held in Prairie View Cemetery, Chippewa Falls, WI. Memorials may be made to Mercyhealth Hospice, 4223 E. State St., Rockford, IL 61108. To share a memory or online condolence, visit olsonfh.com