|
|
Arnoldo "Arnie" Cabello 1947—2019
Arnoldo "Arnie" Cabello, 72, of Machesney Park, IL passed away Wednesday, July 17, 2019. He was born May 4, 1947 in Webb County, Texas, the son of Eduardo and Francisca (Gonzalez) Cabello. Arnie proudly served his country in the United States Army in the Korean War and was stationed in Germany. He married the love of his life, Ruth Bomke on July 23, 1970. Arnie was the Head Usher for the 11:30 Service at St. Bridget Catholic Church and a member of the Knights of Columbus. He worked for many years at Rockford Power Train, where he was chief steward of the UAW. He served as the director of Phantom Regiment Cadets and was an Elected Trustee for Harlem Township. Arnie was a member of the Winnebago County Republicans, Northern Illinois Republican Women and served as a precinct captain. Arnie also was the Commander of Korean War Veterans, KWVA 272 and could be seen regularly at the Wednesday morning meetings. He was involved with the Rockford Veterans of Foreign Wars and the American Legion in Rockton. Arnie was a generous man that faithfully served his God, country and community. But most of all, Arnie loved his family, especially his grandchildren. He was the best husband, dad and opa anyone could have had and will forever be in the hearts of those he has left behind.
Survived by his beloved wife, Ruth; daughter, Silvia Cabello; son, John M. Cabello; grandchildren, Angelina Macchia, Dominic Macchia and Zachary Stafseth; siblings, Ed (Socorro) Cabello, Gracie Crawford and Johnnie (Jill) Cabello; sister-in-law, Janelle Cabello. Predeceased by his parents; sisters, Sylvia Cabello and Lupe Pena; brothers, Richie and Huberto Cabello; brothers-in-law, Jack Crawford and Cozme Pena. The family would like to thank everyone that came to see Arnie.
Funeral Service will be held Thursday, July 25, 2019 at 5:30 p.m. at Loves Park City Hall. Visitation will be held Wednesday July 24 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. with a prayer vigil at 8:00 p.m. at Loves Park City Hall. Visitation will continue Thursday from 3:30 until the time of service at Loves Park City Hall. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family for a cause to be determined. Share online condolences at www.fitzgeraldfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from July 20 to July 23, 2019