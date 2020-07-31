Rev. Arthur B. Webb 1929—2020
Rev. Arthur (Art) B. Webb died Saturday, July 25, 2020, at Wesley Willows Health Center, Rockford, Illinois. Art was born on December 28, 1929, on the family farm in Kansas, Illinois. His parents were Mabel Blood McVicker Webb and Harry Lee Webb. Preceding him in death were his wife, Suzellen Roest Webb, his parents, and five brothers and spouses Henry, Charles (Frannie), John (Lucy), Edgar (Shirley and Marietta), Bruce (Betty) and sister-in-law, Pam Roest. His brother Tom and wife Doris and brother-in-law, Calvin Roest, survive. Art's legacy lives on through his four children, Deborah (Mark Harada) Webb of Elmhurst, Illinois; Wesley Webb of Rockford; Cindy (JR) Milstead of Marietta, Georgia; and Edgar (Michelle) Webb of Nebo, Kentucky. Seven grandchildren, Jessie and Melissa Milstead, Harry and ReiEllen Harada, Tasha Reed, Zach McPeak and Sarah Webb, 3 great-grandchildren and 18 nieces and nephews along with their beloved families, also survive. Due to the COVID19 Crisis, a small graveside viewing and burial service will be held at Fairview Cemetery in Kansas, Illinois at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, August 5, 2020. In lieu of flowers, Art asked that donations be made to Christ United Methodist Church of Rockford, Illinois, Kansas United Methodist Church of Kansas, Illinois or the Preachers Aid Society and Benefit Fund, Box 19207, Springfield, IL 62794-9207. For online guest book, maps and directions, visit www.weltefuneral.com