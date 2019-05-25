|
Arthur G. Hohlfelder, Jr. 1934—2019
Arthur G. Hohlfelder, Jr. Age 84, died on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at his home in Kingman, AZ surrounded by close friends. He was born on May 16, 1934 in Highland Park, IL to Arthur Hohlfelder, Sr and Alice (Velo) Hohlfelder. In 1956 to 1962 serviced in the Army. In 1959 married Judith Mathews and had 4 children. In 1961 he took over the family business of A.G. Hohlfelder Sheet Metal, Rockford, IL where he retired from in 1999. He then moved to Kingman, AZ where he liked playing golf, fishing, panned for gold, hanging out with friends and entertaining. Survived by: his children: Stephen, Allen, Theresa and Arthur Hohlfelder, step siblings, Karl Kahler and Sue Neilson. Grandchildren: Valerie, Katie, Hannah and Robert Hohlfelder. Predeceased by his parents, brother Robert Hohlfelder and step mother, Lloyd Hohlfelder. A special thanks to Rock Valley Hospice and close friends.
Grave Side services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at Willwood Burial Park, 7000 West State St, Rockford, IL. To share a condolence, please visit www.advantagefunerals.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from May 25 to May 27, 2019