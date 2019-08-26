|
|
Arthur W. Simpson 1933—2019
Arthur W. Simpson, 86, of Rockford, IL passed away in his home on Sunday, August 25, 2019 surrounded by his family. He was born January 16, 1933 to Charles and Muriel (Alberts) Simpson in Rockford, IL. He loved his family and life itself and it showed through his dedication to his family and friends. Art never knew a stranger, his ability to love and touch people was his greatest gift. He truly was an amazing father, brother, uncle, friend and mentor and was known for his ability to answer any question. He was a lifelong St. Louis Cardinals fan and an avid Chicago Bears fan. He was a self-taught draftsman and worked at Beloit Corp., Greenlee and Ingersol. He enlisted in the US Army at 17 and served in the Korean War receiving 2 Purple Hearts and 2 Bronze Stars among many other medals.
He is survived by his children, William (Celia) Simpson, Matthew (Cathy) Simpson, Brenda (Steve) Smith, Jeffrey Thayer, Erin (Jeff) Hedlund, Eric Simpson; 8 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; siblings, Jack (Pat) Simpson, Judy (Mike) Smith, Cary (Mary Ellen) Simpson, Stan (Becky Glover) Simpson; sisters-in-law, Diane Simpson, Sharon Mellom; and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents; brother, Thomas; daughter, Christine Thayer; grandson, Elliott Kuehl; and brother-in-law, Charles Mellom. The family would especially like to thank Heartland Hospice for their outstanding care and compassion.
A memorial service will be held from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Friday, August 30, 2019 in Forest Hills Evangelical Church, 5183 Pebble Creek Trail, Loves Park, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to The United Way. Honquest Family Funeral Home with Crematory - Mulford Chapel, Loves Park was honored to have assisted the family. To share a memory or condolence please visit www.honquestfh.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Aug. 26 to Aug. 28, 2019