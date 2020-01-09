|
Arturo Manas, M.D. 1928—2020
Arturo Manas, M.D., age 92, of Rockford, IL. Passed away peacefully at Wesley Willows on Tuesday, January 7, 2020. Graduated first in his class from LaSalle High School in Havana, Cuba. Graduated Valedictorian of la Escuela de Medicina de la Universidad de la Havana. Married Marta Diaz Humara in October of 1952. Came to the US in exile from Cuba in 1960. Practiced pediatrics at Evanston Hospital and in Glenview for 30 years. Avid reader, loved history, especially of the Civil War & WWII, and immensely enjoyed North Shore Country Club with his wife Marta & many dear friends. Beloved husband of the late Marta D. Manas. Loving father of Arturo S., M.D., FACOG (Susan) Manas. Proud grandfather of A.J. (Michelle) and Allison (David Welk) Manas. Proud great grandfather of Landon, Harrison, and Jennings Welk. Kind brother of the late Jorge (Blanquita) Manas. Fond brother-in-law of Jose (Ana Luisa) Diaz. Dear uncle of Ana Estela Diaz and Marta Elena Diaz Cox. Interment All Saints Cemetery, Des Plaines, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Lymphoma Research Foundation, Wall Street Plaza, 88 Pine Street, Suite 2400, New York, NY 10005 and Holy Family Catholic Church, 4401 Highcrest Road, Rockford, IL 61107.Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847)675-1990.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Jan. 9 to Jan. 12, 2020