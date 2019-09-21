|
|
Ashley Rose Higgins 1988—2019
Ashley Rose Higgins, 31, of Durand, IL was reunited with her son Keith on Monday, September 16, 2019 suddenly.
Born May 3, 1988 in Elmhurst, IL the daughter of Michelle D. (Carl S.) Danielson and Christian Higgins. She enjoyed raising her children and caring for her family.
She is survived by her son William Ptack; daughters Zandra Chapman and Marilyn Garvin; mother Michelle D. (Carl S.) Danielson; father Christian Higgins; sisters Crystle (Joe) Land, Margaret (Derek) Danielson, Sarah Danielson; brothers Joey (Amber) Danielson, Joshua (Sam) Danielson, Levi (Sadie) Gerlach and Jeremy Gerlach; sisters Angelina Higgins and Samantha Higgins; grandparents Larry (Theresa) Gerlach; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her son Keith Ptack and maternal and paternal grandparents.
Funeral ceremonies will be held at 3:00 p.m., Saturday, September 28, 2019 in McCorkle Funeral Home-Durand Chapel, 101 W Main Street, Durand, IL with Rev. Dr. Nicole Snyder of Durand United Methodist Church officiating. Cremation rites will be accorded. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 11:00 a.m. until time of ceremonies Saturday.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Sept. 21 to Sept. 23, 2019