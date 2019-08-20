|
Aslaug Kenney 1937—2019
Aslaug "Aussie" Kenney, 82, of Rockton passed away Saturday, August 17, 2019. Born June 29, 1937, in Mosterøy, Norway, daughter of Elling and Nanna (Bendiksen) Aske. Survivors include her children, Michael (Robin) Kenney, Janet (Joe Clemons) Kenney and Keith (Karen) Kenney; 9 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; sister, Astrid Aske; brothers, Didrik "Dean" Aske and Torleiv Aske; several nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her parents; 2 great-grandchildren; 1 sister; and 1 brother.
Service at 11 a.m. Friday, August 23, in Grace Lutheran Church, 343 Grand Ave., Loves Park, with visitation from 10 a.m. to service time. Burial in Sunset Memorial Gardens. Arrangements by Delehanty Funeral Home, Ltd., of Loves Park. For complete obituary, visit delehantyfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Aug. 20 to Aug. 22, 2019