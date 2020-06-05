Audre Ann (Landis) Hinck
1941 - 2020
Audre Ann (Landis) Hinck 1941—2020
Audre Ann (Landis) Hinck, 79, of Belvidere passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020. Survivors include husband, Stephen Hinck; sons, Stephen (Linda) Hinck II, Mark (Tracey) Hinck; grandchildren, Stephen (Kelly) Hinck IV, Daniel (Amanda) Hinck, Garrett (Karlie) Hinck, Chloe (Zachary) Hinck; great grandchild, Maddox Hinck; brother, Robert Landis; and sister, Charlotte Martin. Predeceased by parents; and brother-in-law, Bob Martin. The family would like to thank all the doctors and staff at Swedish American Cancer Center and Heartland Hospice.
Per Audre's wishes, no services are to be held. Honquest Family Funeral Home with Crematory - Mulford Chapel was honored to have assisted the family. To view full obituary, share a memory or condolence please visit www.honquestfh.com



Published in Rockford Register Star from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.
