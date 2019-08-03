Rockford Register Star Obituaries
Audrey J. Jacobson


1923 - 2019
Audrey J. Jacobson Obituary
Audrey J. Jacobson 1923—2019
Audrey J. Jacobson, 95, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on August 1, 2019 at Fairhaven Christian Retirement Center. Audrey was born in Chicago, Illinois on November 25, 1923 to Earl and Genevieve (Fair) Bishop. She married her loving husband, Raymond D. Jacobson, in December of 1942 in Watsonville, California. Audrey graduated from Belvidere High School and devoted her entire life to caring for her family.
Audrey is survived by her three sons, David, James (Toye), and William (Cheryl) Jacobson; her six grandchildren, Trina, Lisa, Mac, Isaac, Ellie, and Abby; and her three great-grandchildren, Ray, Keianna, and Koa.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Raymond; and her brother, Robert Bishop.
A private family service and burial will take place at Anderson Funeral and Cremation Services. A celebration of life will be at 11:00 a.m. on, Thursday, August 8, 2019 at the Evangelical Covenant Church, 220 E. Harrison St., Belvidere, IL, 61008. Rev. Scott Nellis will be officiating. Memorial contributions in Audrey's name can be donated to the Evangelical Covenant Church of Belvidere or Fairhaven Christian Retirement Center, 3470 N. Alpine Road, Rockford, IL, 61114. To light a candle or write a condolence, please visit www.AndersonFCS.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Aug. 3 to Aug. 6, 2019
