Audrey L. Weberg 1926—2020
Audrey L. Weberg, 94, of Rockford, peacefully fell into the Lords hands on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Fairhaven Christian Retirement Center. Born May 6, 1926 in Rochelle, IL, the daughter of Orville and Josephine (Quitno) Kuemmel. Graduate of Rockford East High School, Class of 1944. She organized with her classmates the Class Reunions up until 2004. Audrey married Aines J. Weberg on August 15, 1947, in Rockford. He predeceased her on July 7, 1982. She was a member of St. Mark Lutheran Church until her death. Audrey was also a member of The Blue Bells of Zion Lutheran Church, an English Hand Bell Choir that traveled and played for church dinners and events in IL and WI particularly during the holiday seasons. In the early 1960's they attended a huge Bell Choir Festival where they were discovered to be the 1st in America to sing and play the bells at the same time. They appeared twice on the Ted Mack amateur hour and recorded an album. Audrey was a devoted wife & mother working as a secretary/bookkeeper for the family business Weberg Roofing & Siding with her husband. She loved family and family events singing. Music was a family affair. Audrey enjoyed fishing, camping and golfing. Her love for animals, especially dogs was all through her life. She also loved to travel and meet people. Audrey was a huge fan of the Chicago Cubs. She celebrated the winning of the 2016 World Series. Survived by her children, Craig (Kathy) Weberg of Land O Lakes, FL, Lon (Jill) Weberg of Rockford, Keri (Steve) Tongue of Cherry Valley, and Lesa Mae (William) Vich of Montello, WI; grandchildren, Lon David Weberg of Naples, FL, Todd (Kari) Weberg of Sayner, WI, Kevin Weberg of Sayner, WI, Lori (Jeff) Brownlee of Annapolis, MD and Chad Vich of WI; and great-grandchildren, Oliver & John Weberg, Maddie & Maxwell Brownlee, Locklyn Weberg, October, Chad Jr. & Augusta Vich. Also predeceased by her parents; brother, Marvin Kuemmel and grandson, Jonathan Weberg.
Private family services and burial will be held on Friday, November 6, 2020 at Fred C. Olson Chapel. Burial in Scandinavian Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Fairhaven Christian Retirement Center, 3470 N. Alpine Rd., Rockford, IL 61114. Please visit www.olsonfh.com
