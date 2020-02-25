|
Audrey Mizner 1925—2020
Audrey Mizner, 94, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by family, on February 13, 2020. Audrey was born to Harold and Pearl (Houston) Allen on July 6, 1925 in Rockford, Illinois. Audrey graduated from West High School in 1943 before continuing her education in college. Audrey married the love of her life Alden in April of 1973. Audrey worked as a secretary for Blue Cross Blue Shield for seven years before going to Gambino Realtors for 15 proud years. Audrey is survived by her loving husband, Alden; son, Dennis Mielke; step-son, James (JoAnn) Mizner; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A memorial visitation will take place February 29, 2020 at Advantage Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 7000 W. State Street, Rockford, IL 61102, at 9:00 A.M. until the time of service at 10:00 A.M. Memorials may be made to the family. To share a condolence, please visit www.advantagefunerals.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Feb. 25 to Feb. 27, 2020