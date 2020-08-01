Aura Reeves 1921—2020

Aura Curran Hammond Reeves, 98, died peacefully on July 24, 2020. She was born in her family home on Nov. 9, 1921, to Edith (VanOrdstrand) and Amos Clarence Curran. She was the youngest of 3 sisters and 4 brothers.

She grew up in West Chicago, IL. Aura was salutatorian of her West Chicago High School class. After high school, she held several secretarial jobs and worked at the local draft board. In 1945, she married Max Hammond (of Marietta, OH), with whom she had five children. After Max's death in 1966, she took on the role of both mother and father, lovingly raising their children. In 1993, she married Jack Reeves, and in 1995, the Reeves moved to Fort Wayne, Indiana, where they resided until their deaths.

Aura is survived by her children Marcia (Gordon) Basichis, Maxine Dashu Hammond (Nava Mizrahhi), Kirk Hammond, Joan (John) Zeiger, and Julie Hammond (long-time resident of Rockford, IL), and stepson Paul (Susan) Reeves. Also surviving are 6 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by all.



