|
|
Avis L. Stasica 1921—2019
Avis L. Stasica 97, of Rockford passed away peacefully on November 4, 2019.
She was born December 4, 1921 in Dixon, IL to Guy and Edna (Kliessle) Ankeny. Avis was united in marriage to Emil F. Stasica on August 4, 1951. He preceded her in death on February 4, 1989. In her younger years, she worked and modeled for Weise and was a hostess at Rosses. Avis was a Christian woman and loved family gatherings. She was also a huge Cubs fan.
Surviving relatives include her children, Janet (Frank) Rotello, Susan (Ron) Banks, Debbie Stasica (Thomas Pearce), Julie (Jerry) Bursing and Thomas Stasica; grandchildren, Allison (Gregg) Decman, Vanessa (Matthew) Kerno, Amanda Hamilton, Zachary (Alison) Rotello, Andrew Bursing (Marissa Lowery), Jenna Banks and thirteen great-grandchildren. She is predeceased by her parents, husband and brother, Gerald (Louise) Ankeny. We wish to thank River Bluff for the exceptional care given to our mother.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family for a cause to be determined. Services are private.
Arrangements entrusted to Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, Mulford Chapel, 1860 S. Mulford Rd. Rockford, IL 61108. Share online memories and condolences at www.fitzgeraldfh.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2019