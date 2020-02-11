Home

Avis Lorraine (Johnson) Benning


1923 - 2020
Avis Lorraine (Johnson) Benning Obituary
Avis Lorraine (Johnson) Benning 1923—2020
Avis Benning passed away peacefully on January 28, 2020. She is preceded in death by her husband, Shirl, brothers Kenneth (Inez) and Alan (Margaret) Johnson. She is survived by her children Barbara Fisher (Jon), Bruce (Joni) and Bradley (Laura), five grandchildren Lucas Fisher (Kelly), Blake Fisher (Ali), Kari Benning (Chris Moser), Brian Benning (Amanda) and Lia Benning and three great grandchildren. A Celebration of Life and luncheon will be held at Sam's Ristorante & Pizzeria at 6075 E. Riverside Blvd. in Rockford, IL on February 16, 2020 at 3:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 920 3rd Ave, Rockford, Il. 61104 and to the Natural Land Institute in her memory at https://www.naturalland.org/donate/
Services were provided by the Cremation Society of Illinois. The complete obituary can be viewed at their website: https://www.cremation-society.com/obituaries/obituary-listings
Published in Rockford Register Star from Feb. 11 to Feb. 13, 2020
