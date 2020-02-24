|
|
Avis M. Feltz 1940—2020
Avis M. Feltz, 79, of Belvidere, IL died peacefully, February 21, 2020 In Belvidere. She was born February, 25, 1940 in Grove City, IL to Guy E. and Lora (Curts) Sinnard. She married her sweetheart Loren Feltz in the early 70's in Belvidere. Avis worked at Fair Oaks Nursing Home for many years in the laundry department. She loved garage sales, sewing, gardening, painting, and was well known for making beautiful baby blankets for expecting families. Avis Loved puzzles and Cubs baseball!
Avis is loved and will be dearly missed by her son, Gene (Brenda) Bullock, daughter, Ronda Berkman, son, Jim (Sue) Bullock and daughter, Tina Bullock; sister, Dorothy Haubner and brother, Guy (Buck) Sinnard; grandchildren, Holly Caporaso, Robert Bullock, Eric and Jim Bullock, Aaron and Alex Wall, Scott and Corinne Henrie, Rachel Bullock, and Apryle, Jesse and Josh Bullock.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Loren Feltz; sons, Robert and Jeffery; sisters, Carol and Helen; and brother, Howard.
Funeral service will be at 1:30 p.m., Thursday, February 27, 2020 at Anderson Funeral and Cremation Services, 218 W. Hurlbut Ave., Belvidere, IL 61008. A visitation will be from 11:30 a.m. until the time of service. Patrick Anderson will be the celebrant. Memorials in her honor can be made to the family. To light a candle or share a condolence please visit www.AndersonFCS.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Feb. 24 to Feb. 26, 2020