Barbara A. Harvey 1927—2019
Barbara A. Harvey, 91, of Machesney Park passed away Monday, October 28, 2019, in her home. Born November 25, 1927, in Schulter, OK, the daughter of John P. and Agnes M. (Barnes) Mishmash. Married George J. Harvey on October 1, 1948. Survivors include her children, Patricia (Mark) Peterson, Richard (Julie) Harvey, Kathy (Terry) Woody and Kris (Tom) Klubertanz; son-in-law, Greg Garton; 26 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild; numerous nieces, nephews and her church family at North Park Covenant Church who had a special place in her heart. Predeceased by her parents; husband; daughter, Becky Garton in 2004; and brother, David Mishmash.
Service at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 2, in Delehanty Funeral Home, Ltd., 401 River Lane, Loves Park. Burial in Willwood Burial Park. Visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, November 1, in the funeral home. For complete obituary, visit delehantyfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Oct. 29 to Oct. 31, 2019