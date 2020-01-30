|
Barbara A. Turner 1934—2020
Barbara A. Turner, 86, of Rockton, IL, died Tuesday, January 28, 2020 in her home.
Visitation of remembrance for Barbara will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, February 4, 2020 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI. Visitation will also be from 9 to 10 a.m. Wednesday in the funeral home followed by a Memorial Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. at St. Peter Catholic Church, 620 Blackhawk Blvd. South Beloit, IL, with Fr. Steven Sabo officiating. Private family inurnment will be in Rockton Cemetery, Rockton, IL.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Jan. 30 to Feb. 1, 2020