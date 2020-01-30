Home

Daley-Murphy-Wisch & Associates
2355 Cranston Rd
Beloit, WI 53511
(608) 362-3444
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Service
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Peter Catholic Church
620 Blackhawk Blvd.
South Beloit, IL
View Map
Barbara A. Turner


1934 - 2020
Barbara A. Turner Obituary
Barbara A. Turner 1934—2020
Barbara A. Turner, 86, of Rockton, IL, died Tuesday, January 28, 2020 in her home.
Visitation of remembrance for Barbara will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, February 4, 2020 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI. Visitation will also be from 9 to 10 a.m. Wednesday in the funeral home followed by a Memorial Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. at St. Peter Catholic Church, 620 Blackhawk Blvd. South Beloit, IL, with Fr. Steven Sabo officiating. Private family inurnment will be in Rockton Cemetery, Rockton, IL.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.daleymurphywisch.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Jan. 30 to Feb. 1, 2020
