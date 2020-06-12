Barbara Ann Higar 1941—2020
Barbara "Barb" Ann Higar, 79, of Machesney Park passed away Monday, June 8, 2020. Born April 4, 1941, in Sterling, IL, the daughter of John and Lillian (Protheroe) Loos. Retired from Barber-Colman after 30 years. Survivors include her sons, Brad (Cathy) Higar and Keith (Nicole) Higar; 5 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; sisters, Betty (Terry) Wescom and Nancy (Dan) Sage. Predeceased by her parents; brother, John; and daughter, Kim. Special thanks to all the volunteers from the American Cancer Society; the doctors, nurses, and staff at SwedishAmerican Regional Cancer Center and Heartland Hospice Care for their professionalism and dedicated care.
At Barb's request, there will be no services or visitation because she did not want to be a bother to anyone – those who knew her best will understand and smile. Please consider memorial donations to the American Cancer Society or your local Animal Humane Society. Arrangements by Delehanty Funeral Home, Ltd., Loves Park. For complete obituary and condolences, visit delehantyfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.