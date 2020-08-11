Barbara Bacon 1934—2020
Barbara A. Bacon born October 21, 1934 in Rockford IL to Oscar C and Hazel Blackwell. She attended Rockford West High School, Rockford College and Loyola university Chicago for her graduate degree. She received numerous awards for her community service. Barbara was a professor in the graduate school of social work at Loyola University until retirement. She was faithful member of St. Marks UMC and Christ the Carpenter UMC Rockford.
She is survived by sisters, Doris Nolan (Rockford, IL) and Arlene Golden (Annandale, VA), numerous nieces and nephews. Virtual service will be held at www.collinsandstonefh.com