Barbara Bingeman 1930—2019
Barbara Marie Bingeman, 89, of Bayonet Point, Florida formally of Rockford, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 28, 2019. Born April 27, 1930 in Rockland, MA. Daughter of Cedric and Nellie Ruth (Sorenson) Freeman. United in marriage to Melvin "Bob" Presslor in 1953 until 1974 and then united in marriage to Grandison "Grant" Bingeman. He predeceased her on February 7, 2019. Barbara was a Registered Nurse, having worked at the Winnebago Health Department and State of IL until retiring in 2000 to Florida. She lived there until just this past July when she returned to Rockford to be near her children, living at Independence Village. She found great enjoyment in playing cards especially Texas Hold'em & Poker, doing puzzles and playing games like the Mahjong and crocheting. She is survived by her children, Ruth (Craig) Long, Karen (Craig) Youngs, Jim (Linda) Presslor; step-children, Diane (Derek) Burton, Karen (James) Short, Alan (Maria) Bingeman; grandchildren, Nicole Baker, Sydney (Jerry) King, Jordan Presslor, Leah Presslor, Faith Presslor; great-grandchildren, Halley Long, Shyann Baker, Paxton King, Kaylee Presslor, Isabelle Elvin, Aven Simerson, Amelia Bielski. Predeceased by her parents; spouses; grandson, Jeremy Long; sister, Betty Oxner. Per Barbara's wishes private memorial will be held and cremation rites have been accorded. Inurnment will take place in Sunset Memorial Gardens. To share a condolence www.sunsetfhmemgardens.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Dec. 3 to Dec. 5, 2019