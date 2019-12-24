Rockford Register Star Obituaries
Barbara Bland 1950—2019
Barbara A. Bland, 69, of Belvidere, IL passed away on December 22, 2019 surrounded by her family. She was born on December 20, 1950 in Pierre, SD to Milton and Jean (Sweeney) Whitney. Barbara married her late husband, Donald L. Bland, on September 21, 1974 in Garden Prairie, IL. Barbara worked for Champion International Manufacturing for a number of years. She was a member of St. James Catholic Church and has been for many years. Barbara loved playing Scrabble and Bingo, watching Westerns, and listening to Elvis Presley. But most importantly, she loved spending time with her family.
She will be dearly missed by her children, Kenneth (Julie) Zentner, Donald (Dana) Bland, and Kathy (Michael) Kirane; her grandchildren, Kenny Zentner, Emily Zentner, Amberlie Zentner, Brooke Bland, Brittney Bland, Brennon Bland, JD Kirane, and Jackson Kirane; her brothers and sister, Mel (Kris) Whitney, Sue (John) Cannegieter, Lorna (Mike) Reschke, and Bill Whitney; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Donald.
The visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. on Friday, December 27, 2019 at Anderson Funeral and Cremation Services, 218 W. Hurlbut Ave., Belvidere, IL, 61008. The funeral ceremony will be at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, December 27, 2019 at Anderson Funeral and Cremation Services. Burial at Highland Garden of Memories. Rev. Dean Parker will be officiating. Memorial donations in Barbara's name may be gifted to the family to establish a memorial at a later date. To light a candle or write a condolence, please visit www.AndersonFCS.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Dec. 24 to Dec. 26, 2019
