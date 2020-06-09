Barbara Carter
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbara Carter 1925—2020
Barbara Knight-Carter passed away peacefully Sunday, June 7, 2020 at Rockford Memorial Hospital. Born in Ft. Wayne, Indiana, January 20, 1925 to H.V. and Ada Knight, and raised in Rushville, IN. Barbara graduated from Miami University, Oxford, Ohio, where she was a member of Pi Beta Phi sorority. She and her family moved to Rockford in 1958. She loved art, gardening, reading, being with her family and lunching with friends. She worked at the U of I School of Medicine, United Capital and United Bank. Survivors include sons Nicholas K. (Lynne) Carter of Elburn, IL, Scott K. (Debra) Carter and Timothy K. (Linda) Carter of Rockford. Grandchildren Ryan K. (Janine Kozar) Carter, Trey K. (Andrea) Carter, Jocelyn (Matthew Degenhardt) Carter, Kathryn (Gabriel Foster) Carter, Toby (Cara) Lask, Adam (Amy) Lask, Sarah (John) Hall and Beth (Eric) Jensen. Great Grandchildren Angelo, Alexis, Ashley, Abigail, Aiden, Addisyn, Ainsley, Madelyn and Brayden and a nephew, Carey (Betty) Knight. She is predeceased by a brother and her parents. The family would like to thank Rockford Memorial Hospital, Rockton Ave, A3, Dr. Ehtesham, Nurses & Staff for their incredible care. And PA Peterson Shelter Care for taking great care of her for 3 ½ years. In lieu of flowers, she would love donations in her memory, to Klehm Arboretum & Botanic Garden, 2715 S. Main St., Rockford, IL 61102. A private graveside service will be held later in Rushville, IN.
(The "Dead Barb Art Show" has been cancelled, permanently)
Sundberg Funeral Home is Caring for the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Jun. 9 to Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sundberg Funeral Home & Cremation Care
215 N. Sixth St.
Rockford, IL 61107
(815) 962-7743
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved