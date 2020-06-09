Barbara Carter 1925—2020

Barbara Knight-Carter passed away peacefully Sunday, June 7, 2020 at Rockford Memorial Hospital. Born in Ft. Wayne, Indiana, January 20, 1925 to H.V. and Ada Knight, and raised in Rushville, IN. Barbara graduated from Miami University, Oxford, Ohio, where she was a member of Pi Beta Phi sorority. She and her family moved to Rockford in 1958. She loved art, gardening, reading, being with her family and lunching with friends. She worked at the U of I School of Medicine, United Capital and United Bank. Survivors include sons Nicholas K. (Lynne) Carter of Elburn, IL, Scott K. (Debra) Carter and Timothy K. (Linda) Carter of Rockford. Grandchildren Ryan K. (Janine Kozar) Carter, Trey K. (Andrea) Carter, Jocelyn (Matthew Degenhardt) Carter, Kathryn (Gabriel Foster) Carter, Toby (Cara) Lask, Adam (Amy) Lask, Sarah (John) Hall and Beth (Eric) Jensen. Great Grandchildren Angelo, Alexis, Ashley, Abigail, Aiden, Addisyn, Ainsley, Madelyn and Brayden and a nephew, Carey (Betty) Knight. She is predeceased by a brother and her parents. The family would like to thank Rockford Memorial Hospital, Rockton Ave, A3, Dr. Ehtesham, Nurses & Staff for their incredible care. And PA Peterson Shelter Care for taking great care of her for 3 ½ years. In lieu of flowers, she would love donations in her memory, to Klehm Arboretum & Botanic Garden, 2715 S. Main St., Rockford, IL 61102. A private graveside service will be held later in Rushville, IN.

(The "Dead Barb Art Show" has been cancelled, permanently)

Sundberg Funeral Home is Caring for the family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store