Barbara Copeland


1926 - 2020
Barbara Copeland Obituary
Barbara Copeland 1926—2020
Barbara Irene Copeland (nee Sierens) 93, of Mt Prospect, departed this life on Thursday, May 14, 2020. Barbara was born in Detroit, MI. She enjoyed volunteering for the Northwest Community Hospital, participating in bridge club and bowling league with her friends and was a member of St. Simon's Episcopal Church and Beta Sigma Phi Sorority
She is preceded in death by her husband James "Ray" Copeland and Son James Copeland Jr. Barbara leaves to cherish her memory by her daughters Carolyn (Dan) Knuth and Elizabeth Copeland; grandchildren Emily (Ben) Gasparini and Glen Knuth; and great grandson Finn Gasparini.
A memorial service will be held at a future date that is to be determined. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family to help with living expenses of her daughter, Elizabeth Copeland.
Information call 847-255-7800 or www.friedrichsfh.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from May 22 to May 24, 2020
