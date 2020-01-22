|
|
Barbara E. Simler 1940—2020
Barbara E. Simler, 79, of Machesney Park, passed away on Tuesday, January 21, 2020. Born March 14, 1940 in Rockford, the daughter of Carroll and Irene (Carlson) Smith. She married Doug Simler on June 4, 1977 at Church by the Side of the Road, Rockton, IL. Barbara had a very successful career in the Information Technology department at Rockford Memorial Hospital for 36 years. She was a member of Grace Lutheran Church, Loves Park and Verdi Auxiliary Club. Barbara was an outstanding mother, wife, sister and friend. She was always willing to lend a hand. Barbara knitted thousands of scarfs and baby hats all for donation. She enjoyed puzzles, baking, and traveling. Survived by her husband, Doug; children, Christopher (Chris Wert) Bennett and Dan Bennett; grandchildren, Kyle, Dain, and Hannah Bennett; siblings, Carroll "Gene" Smith, Burdette (Sharon) Smith, Wendell (Joan) Smith, Darlene (Ron) Catalani, and Kathryn "Kathy" (Gale) Anderson; mother-in-law, Mag Green; brother-in-law, Derf (Andrea) Simler; sister-in-law, Holly Jacobs; and numerous nieces and nephews. Barbara was predeceased by her parents; and infant sister, Carolyn Smith. The family would like to thank Heartland Hospice and UW Madison Carbone Cancer Center – Palliative Care.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Grace Lutheran Church, 343 Grand Ave., Loves Park. Visitation will be from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Grace Lutheran Church or UW Madison Carbone Cancer Center, 600 Highland Ave., Madison, WI 53792 or Heartland Hospice, 6000 E. State St. 1st Floor, Rockford, IL 61108. To share a memory or condolence, visit olsonfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Jan. 22 to Jan. 24, 2020