Barbara E. Thompson
1934 - 2020
Barbara E. Thompson 1934—2020
Barbara "Bobbie" Thompson
Barbara E. Thompson died Thursday, July 30, 2020 in Florida. Born February 24, 1934 in Rockford, IL to Ralph Jay Thompson and Maybelle V. Chapman Thompson.
A registered nurse who graduated from Rockford Memorial Hospital in 1955, she retired in 1996 and moved to North Fort Myers Florida in 2016. As a member of the All American Girls Professional Baseball League (AAGPBL), "Bobbie" played with the Rockford Peaches in 1951 and 1952. She became a statistic of the pandemic of 2020.
She is survived by her life partner Doretta M. Carlson; nephew Richard (Theresa) Thompson; niece Shelley M. Thompson; cousin Virginia M. Pearson; great-nephew Nicholas (Abby);great-niece Sarah (Richard) Thompson-Williams. Several great-great nieces and nephews. Predeceased by parents, brother Ronald J. Thompson and sister-in-law Shirley M. Thompson.
Burial will be in Rockford, IL at a later date. Memorial has been established at: Hope Hospice of SW Florida, 9470 Healthpark Circle, Fort Myers, FL 33908

Published in Rockford Register Star from Aug. 21 to Aug. 23, 2020.
