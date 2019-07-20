Barbara Hugus 1932—2019

On July 19, 2019, Barbara Ann (Young) Hugus, loving wife and mother of three children, passed away at age 86. Barbara was born in Canton, Ohio on October 4, 1932 to Harry Edward and Ferne Arlene (Long) Young. She spent most of her early years in Barberton, Ohio, then moved to rural Clinton, Ohio, where she graduated from Clinton High School in 1950. Barbara graduated from Akron University with a BS in Music Education in 1954. During and after her college graduation, she played in various dance bands, one of which made a record for RCA Victor and performed on a local television show in Cleveland, Ohio. Her career in music included teaching piano, directing church choirs, and teaching choral music for White Swan School in Cherry Valley, Illinois and then for Belvidere Junior High School in Belvidere, Illinois.

She married Bernard Wayne Hugus on June 8, 1952, recently celebrating their 67th wedding anniversary. The couple moved to Illinois in 1962 and called Belvidere home for over 57 years. Her husband founded Polyonics Rubber Company in 1972, where Barbara worked as office manager after her retirement from teaching. The couple raised three children, Jeffrey, Christi, and Peri, who were Barbara's pride and joy. She devoted her life to her children, supplementing their academic education with music lessons, travel, art projects, and extracurricular camps to instill a well-rounded education and love of learning. Barbara was a skilled seamstress and used her talents to sew many of her daughters' clothes, costumes for theatrical performances, and dresses for high school dances. She was known for her kindness and compassion, especially for her students who were in need. She often left gifts of clothing, food, and money anonymously on the doorsteps of students and families she knew were struggling.

A passionate supporter of the arts, she was a lifelong member of the Boone County Arts Council, was president of the Belvidere Community Concert Association, and was a season ticketholder of the Coronado Theater Series for many years. She played piano for several of Belvidere High School's musicals and accompanied scores of students in the annual solo and ensemble contests over many years.

Barbara was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Betty Jean, who died at the age of 1-1/2. She is survived by her husband, Bernard; her three children, Jeffrey, Christi Stima, (Douglas), and Peri Gange (Mike Merucci); her grandchildren, Mason Hugus, Emily Hugus, Taylor Stima (Katherine), Olivia (Stima) Leona (Christopher), Chelsea (Gange) Major (Kevin); and one great-grandchild, Hayden Stima. She is also survived by her brother, Paul Young (Dolores).

Special thanks go out to Sue, Shannon, and Monica from Home Instead and to Jennifer and Michelle from Northern Illinois Hospice for their loving care.

A visitation will be held at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at Anderson Funeral and Cremation Services at 218 West Hurlbut Avenue, Belvidere, Illinois. A memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at Anderson Funeral and Cremation Services. A private burial in Belvidere Cemetery will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Northern Illinois Hospice (northernillinoishospice.org) or to the ( ). To light a candle or write a condolence, please visit www.AndersonFCS.com. Published in Rockford Register Star from July 20 to July 22, 2019