Barbara Ila (Hahn) Conklin

Barbara Ila (Hahn) Conklin Obituary
Barbara Ila (Hahn) Conklin 1929—2019
Barbara Ila Hahn Conklin, 89, of Hanover, IN died Saturday, March 23, 2019. She was born April 26, 1929, in New York, NY, but grew up in Rockford, IL, graduating from East High School in 1946. She married Richard L. "Dick" Conklin of Rockford on Aug 12, 1950. She is survived by her daughters, Nancy Conklin of Alexander Creek, AK, and Bonnie Conklin of Anchorage, AK; sons, Paul Conklin of Solway, MN, and Scott Conklin of Green Bay, WI; and many grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard, her brother William H. Hahn Jr and her parents, William H. and Iva Durham Hahn.
Published in Rockford Register Star from May 3 to May 5, 2019
