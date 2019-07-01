Home

Services
Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory - Rockford
1860 S. Mulford
Rockford, IL 61108
815-226-2273
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Cathedral of Saint Peter
1243 N. Church St
Rockford, IL
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Cathedral of Saint Peter
1243 N. Church St
Rockford, IL
Burial
Following Services
Calvary Catholic Cemetery
Winnebago, IL
1936 - 2019
Barbara J. Phillip 1936—2019
Barbara J. Phillip, 83, of Rockford, IL, passed away Wednesday, June 26, 2019.
Barb was born February 23, 1936 in Rockford, IL, daughter of John S. and Helen K. (Czyzewski) Podeszwa. She graduated from Muldoon High School, Class of 1953. Barb later attended Northern Illinois University and earned a B.S. in Education as well as a Master's of Science in Education. She married Thomas P. Phillip on December 27, 1958 in Rockford. He passed away September 27, 1980. Barb was a 5th grade teacher for Rockford Public Schools, notably Conklin and Whig Hill Schools. After 38 years of teaching, she retired in 1994. Barb was a volunteer and devoted member at the Cathedral of Saint Peter. She was also a member of the Catholic Women's League, involved in the Center for Learning and Retirement and did Rosary services for nursing homes. She loved taking care of her garden, traveling the world, reading and bird watching. Barb will be dearly missed.
Those left to honor Barb's memory include her niece, Catherine Podeszwa; nephew, John D. Podeszwa; brothers and sisters-in-law, Evelyn Podeszwa, Kay Phillip, John Phillip, Lawrence (Kathy) Phillip, Sister Mary Ann Phillip, O.P., Margaret (Richard) Bachrodt, Kathleen (Kurt) Siegel and aunt, Betty Phillip; many special cousins including Deacon Martin (Jean) Czerniewski and Eugene (Patricia) Czerniewski. She is predeceased by her parents; loving husband, Thomas; brother, John J. Podeszwa; brother-in-law, James Phillip; sister-in-law, Mary Jo Phillip and parents-in-law, Paul (Mary Jane) Phillip.
Celebration of the Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Cathedral of Saint Peter, 1243 N. Church St. Rockford, IL 61103. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until time of service, also in the church. Burial will conclude in Calvary Catholic Cemetery, Winnebago, IL, immediately following the funeral mass. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the St. Peter Memorial Fund or to a .
Arrangements entrusted to Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, Mulford Chapel, 1860 S. Mulford Rd. Rockford, IL 61108. Share online memories and condolences at www.fitzgeraldfh.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from July 1 to July 3, 2019
