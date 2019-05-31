|
|
Barbara J. Worden 1942—2019
Barbara J. Worden died peacefully at home on May 27, 2019 after being "perfectly healthy except for this damn cancer." Born September 7, 1942 in Wilmington, Delaware, she grew up in Milwaukee (graduated from Pulaski High School) and eventually settled in Rockford. She leaves behind her beloved wig collection (which keeps scaring us as we happen upon them tucked into various places in the house) and a whole lot of people who loved her very much and will miss her greatly. Here are just a few: Her husband: Curtis "Curt" Worden, to whom she was married for 41 years. In Curt, she had a great partner in bridge, golf and grandchild spoiling. They were inseparable and relished time spent with their close circle of friends. They spent a lot of time laughing and -based on our photo collection- a lot of money on costumes for theme nights and events. She was by his side through everything, including University of Wisconsin football games to which she always brought a book in case she got bored. Her daughter Stephanie Ritz (Los Angeles) in whom she had unconditional faith in her ability to succeed in anything she chose to do. Her beautiful grandchildren: Emma Derry, Madeline Derry, Reese Derry, Kayli Worden and Grayson Worden. She was an incredible "nana," dedicated to their emotional and intellectual growth. She provided them with endless memories of raucous cash-filled Easter egg hunts (resulting in good-natured sibling rivalry and the occasional injury), an appreciation for over-the-top Christmas decorations and the space to express themselves freely. Her stepsons: Scott Worden (Fatima), Jeffrey Worden and Skip Worden. She inherited a bunch of boys who not only brought her happiness, but were also very good at moving things. She is predeceased by her daughter Allison "Ali" Ritz Derry (Greg). She missed her deeply and we know they are now reunited and watching over the entire family.
Barb was an excellent equestrian who spent a significant part of her life training horses, riding and foxhunting. She instilled in her family a deep appreciation for all animals. Career-wise, she spent a good portion of her life selling real estate in Rockford. She was a role model in terms of balancing work and family.
She was vivacious and an independent thinker. Her friends viewed her as a wonderful confidante. She had a forgiving nature, with the exception of the person who stole her favorite shearling jacket from the Lino's coat closet. She is now on the other side with a vast menagerie of pets including Cody the German Shepherd, Cody the horse, Biff, Rocky, Tina Turner (hamster), Dribbles (turtle) and a myriad of cats her children brought home without asking permission. In lieu of flowers, friends are welcome to make a small donation in her memory to Noah's Ark Animal Sanctuary. In the family's time of incredible grief, we are comforted by innumerable warm and funny memories of someone who went out of her way to make our lives a little extra special every day.
There will be a service on June 7, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, Mulford Chapel, 1860 S. Mulford Road. A reception will follow at a private location. To express online condolences, please visit: www.fitzgeraldfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from May 31 to June 2, 2019