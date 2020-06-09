Barbara Jane (Inman) Mason 1926—2020

Barbara Jane (Inman) Mason, 94, passed away June 6, 2020 in Rockford, IL. She was born April 29, 1926 to Clarence and Beulah (Difford) Inman in Rockford, Il. She married Robert (Bob) Mason in 1948 in Rockford, IL. She graduated from Rockford West High School and attended Carroll College. She worked for the First National Bank of Rockford for many years. Barb and Bob lived and worked in Rockford, raising their family and after retirement at their home in Minocqua, WI. Bob passed away in 2010 and Barb returned to Rockford in 2015. She is survived by her son Dave (Maureen) Mason of Lakewood Ranch, FL. and her daughter, Janice Fitz of Machesney Park, IL. Also surviving are her grandchildren, Chad (Tammy) Fitz, Grant Mason, Lisa (Tim) Dolan, Brooke (Mark) Wallace, Alyssa Mason, Melanie Mason, as well as her 6 great grandchildren. According to her wishes, there will be no services. Arrangements by Cremation Society of Rockford.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store