Barbara Jean Folmar 1931—2020
Barbara Jean Folmar, 88, Rockford, died Tuesday, April 7, 2020.
Barb was born September 25, 1931, in Iron Mountain, MI, the daughter of Lester and Ellen (Olson) Hansen. She lived 62 years in Rockford (coming from Milwaukee, WI). She married the former Reginald Folmar in Iron Mountain, MI, July 10, 1954. Together they raised four children with Barb subsequently embarking on a career in real estate at Sowards Realtors and also as the first manager of The Terrace for many years. Barb was energetic and fun loving. She loved to get together with family and friends and sometimes was known to breakout the softball gear and get everyone an at bat or two. She loved to travel and paint and listen to music. Many happy days of hers were spent tooling down the road in her favorite red ford mustang. Her house was the place everyone gravitated to in celebrating life's events, and she will be sorely missed by all who came to know her.
Survivors include her special friend, Glen Hayenga; children, Reginald J. Jr. (Teresa) Folmar of LaSalle, IL, Christopher M. (Lileana) Folmar of Hanover Park, IL, Lori L. Lutsch (Craig Robbins, friend) of Littleton, CO and Jennifer Folmar-Reed of Corpus Christi, TX; grandchildren, Greg Folmar, Jessica (Ben) Morris, Rebecca (Chris) Holcman, Chloe Lutsch, Corbin Lutsch, Priscilla Martinez, Jacquelyn Folmar, Aaliyah Folmar, Austin Reed and Shelby Reed; great-granddaughter, Emily Morris. Predeceased by her husband Reginald on June 16, 1983. Also her three siblings and parents.
Barb's family would like to thank the nurses and staff of Harbor lights at Wesley Willows for their exceptional care. All services for Barb will be private. Share online condolences at www.fitzgeraldfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020