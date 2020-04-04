Home

POWERED BY

Services
Honquest Family Funeral Homes with Crematory - Loves Park
4311 North Mulford Road
Loves Park, IL 61111
815-636-5100
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Beard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara L. Beard

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara L. Beard Obituary
Barbara L. Beard 1947—2020
Barbara Lynn Beard, 72, of Rockford, passed away Friday, April 3, 2020. She was born on September 5, 1947 in Rockford to Marvin and Norma (Engebretson) Beard. When Barbara was a baby she had cancer and was not supposed to survive but her Doctors performed an experimental radiation treatment on her and along with prayers from her devoted Mother, it worked.
Barbara is survived by her five siblings, Ronald (Pam) Beard of Loves Park, Gerald (Kathy) Beard of Abrams, WI, Thomas (Cleo) Beard of Green Bay, WI, Carol Taylor of Rockford and James Beard of Greenville, WI; numerous nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her parents.
We want to thank the Care Givers at Bickford House of Rockford and Heartland Hospice for comforting Barb in her time of need. They are very special people.
Memorial service will be held at a future date. Memorial contributions may be made in Barbara's name to Easterseals, P.O. Box 6123 Rockford, IL 61125. Honquest Family Funeral Homes with Crematory, Mulford Chapel, is honored to assist the family. To share a memory or condolence please visit www.honquestfh.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Apr. 4 to Apr. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -