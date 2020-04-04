|
Barbara L. Beard 1947—2020
Barbara Lynn Beard, 72, of Rockford, passed away Friday, April 3, 2020. She was born on September 5, 1947 in Rockford to Marvin and Norma (Engebretson) Beard. When Barbara was a baby she had cancer and was not supposed to survive but her Doctors performed an experimental radiation treatment on her and along with prayers from her devoted Mother, it worked.
Barbara is survived by her five siblings, Ronald (Pam) Beard of Loves Park, Gerald (Kathy) Beard of Abrams, WI, Thomas (Cleo) Beard of Green Bay, WI, Carol Taylor of Rockford and James Beard of Greenville, WI; numerous nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her parents.
We want to thank the Care Givers at Bickford House of Rockford and Heartland Hospice for comforting Barb in her time of need. They are very special people.
Memorial service will be held at a future date. Memorial contributions may be made in Barbara's name to Easterseals, P.O. Box 6123 Rockford, IL 61125. Honquest Family Funeral Homes with Crematory, Mulford Chapel, is honored to assist the family. To share a memory or condolence please visit www.honquestfh.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Apr. 4 to Apr. 6, 2020