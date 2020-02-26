|
|
Barbara L. Laken 1940—2020
Boone County's coolest grandmother, Barbara Louise Laken died peacefully at home on February 25, 2020, surrounded by her family. She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Robert Laken, with whom she raised four daughters, Diane (Rich) Doerr, Donna (Russ Wolf) Laken, Beth (Rob Kapala) Turek, and Valerie (Rodney Ranken) Laken. Barb adored her grandchildren, Amanda and Brandon Turek, Christopher and Alison Doerr, and Kaj and John Wolf, and she was thrilled to meet her new great-granddaughter, Evelyn.
Born and raised in Chicago, Barb was the daughter of Mildred and George Pekny, who preceded her in death, and the big sister of Terry (Jessica) Pekny. She attended Rosary College and later earned her MBA from NIU. Before marrying Bob in 1963, Barb taught high school math, and while raising her kids she worked as a private math tutor in Rockford, helping countless students survive quadratic equations. For over 45 years she was an insurance agent, as well as the bookkeeper and co-owner of several small businesses with Bob, including Greenview Estates in Belvidere.
Barb was a pint-sized powerhouse who didn't like to sit still and was always up for an adventure. She loved horses, golf, gardening, travel, and throwing parties. An active member of St. Rita's Church in Rockford, St. James Church in Belvidere, and the Belvidere Zonta Club, Barb enjoyed volunteering, especially for Meals on Wheels. In 2018 Barb was diagnosed with brain cancer. She accepted her illness with grace and good cheer, insisting that we all continue to laugh and celebrate the life and family she gave us.
The visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Friday, February 28, 2020 at Anderson Funeral and Cremation Services, 218 W. Hurlbut Avenue, Belvidere, IL. The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, February 29, 2020 at St. James Catholic Church, 402 Church Street, Belvidere, IL with Rev. Brian Geary celebrating. Burial will be at Highland Garden of Memories. In lieu of flowers memorials can be given in Barbara's name to The Autism Research Institute, www.Autism.org. To share a memory or light a candle please visit www.AndersonFCS.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Feb. 26 to Feb. 28, 2020