Barbara M. Ainsworth 1935—2020
Barbara Mae Ainsworth, 85, of Rockford was called home after a short illness on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020. Born Nov. 24, 1935, in Rockford, the daughter of James and Mary (McDevitt) Newman. Graduated from East High School, Class of 1953. Married Wayne Ainsworth on Dec. 30, 1976 in Belvidere. Employed by Greenlee Tool for 26 years, retiring in 1990. Member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church and the Greenlee Group. Survivors include her husband, Wayne; two sons, Curtis (Lesli) Brown, of Oak Harbor, WA, and Steven (Shirley) Brown, of Tacoma, WA; daughter, Cheryl (Marty) Hicks, of Browntown, WI; daughter-in-law, Rumiko Brown; grandchildren, Maria (Tiva) Bounthong and Jennifer Brown; great-grandchildren, Kaeden and Ember; sister, Mary Jo St. John, of Rockford; numerous nieces and nephews. Family wishes to thank N. Illinois Hospice and the doctors and nurses at SwedishAmerican hospital for their loving care and compassion. Predeceased by two sons, Keith and Gregory Brown.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Delehanty Funeral Home, Ltd., 401 River Lane, Loves Park. In lieu of flowers, a memorial will be established. For more information, visit delehantyfh.com
.