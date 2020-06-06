Barbara Montgomery 1947—2020

In Loving Memory



Barbara K. Montgomery, 73, of Belleville, IL , died on May 1st, 2020, at Memorial Hospital. Barbara K. Montgomery, was born February 14th, 1947 (Full of Love - Valentines Day), in Elgin, IL to Roy and Shirley Beverly. She devoted much of her time working within the insurance and medical profession but always found herself giving most of her energy to caring for her family, specifically her two beloved "boys". She spent 48 years in Rockford, IL, where she lived and raised her two beloved "boys" Troy and Dustin Montgomery. She decided a few years ago to relocate to Southern IL, specifically St. Clair County in Belleville IL, to reunite with her "boys" and cherish the time spent with family.

Barbara embodied the true meaning of resilience. Resilience means "the capacity to recover quickly from difficulties and toughness". Barbara always found a way to get thru those difficult times and had a "Strong Silence" about her. Her smile was infectious, her dedication was inspirational and her love for her "boys" will never be forgotten.

Barbara is survived by her 2 "boys" Troy Montgomery and Dustin Montgomery (Rayonda), and her 4 grandchildren, Riley , Diem , Alexis and Mason.

Condolences may be sent to:

Troy and Dustin Montgomery

338 East Mill Street

Millstadt, IL. 62260



