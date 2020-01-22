|
Barbara Sue Beck 1958—2019
Barb(ara) Sue Beck (Jan. 31, 1958) attained the next level on Monday, Dec. 9, 2019. Barb was raised in Rockford, lived in Macomb, moved to the state of Maryland, and finally on to Pine River, Minnesota. She was a teacher, organizer extraordinaire, full of humor and a ready smile, was much loved and will be missed. Barb was actively involved in her community including: school board member and mentor; the Pine River Library, Pine River Market Square farmers' market, Working Together Coalition, Pine River-Backus Community Education, Kinship Partners and was a great lover of animals. She was the creator of: The Village School Age Childcare program-PRB Community Ed; Happy Dancing Turtle programs like Eco-Village Summer Day Camp; and Pine River Rocks. She wanted a party when she passed. A Kindness Rock-Painting Party will take place at Hunt Utilities Group campus, 2331 Dancing Wind Rd SW, Pine River on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, 4pm-7pm (snacks provided), honoring her life and spirit. Memorials will go towards final costs and may be sent to: Pine River State Bank, ATTN: Barb Beck Benefit account, PO Box 67. Pine River, MN 56474.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Jan. 22 to Jan. 24, 2020