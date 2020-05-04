|
Barbara Taylor Bannen 1931—2020
Barbara Taylor Bannen came into this world on March 5, 1931 in Peoria, IL and left it suddenly on May 1, 2020 in Rockford, IL. She grew up in Chicago, the daughter of Olive and Jacob Brandt Olwin and was the great granddaughter of George B. Swift, the former Mayor of Chicago. She dearly loved the city, especially Marshall Fields & Co. Barbara graduated from Beloit College with a BA in Sociology in 1953 where she was active in the Kappa Alpha Theta sorority. She went on to teach fifth and sixth grade in the Loves Park elementary schools. Barbara is survived by her husband of 63 years, Howard James Bannen; two daughters, Gail (Daniel) Clutter of Waunakee, WI and Betsy (Mark) Kesner of Carmel, IN; two sons, James (Mario) Bannen of Chicago, IL and Philip Bannen of Loves Park, IL; four grandchildren, Nicholas (Lindsay), Grace and William Clutter and Matthew Kesner; her brother, David Olwin of Oklahoma; 3 sisters in law, Patricia Bannen Nelson, Vera Schmitt Bannen and Mary Bannen Dubois, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and friends. Barbara had a wonderful laugh that she shared often, and beautiful auburn hair that resisted turning gray despite her advancing age. She was a gifted artist in various textile media such as knitting, needlework, quilting and sewing. She loved her family, friends and performing volunteer work. Barbara was a volunteer at the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Rockford Memorial Hospital for over 10 years and started the first recycling center in Vigo county, IN in the 1970's. She was a proud member of her sorority, the Needlework Guild of Rockford and Kings Daughters. She loved living next to one of the few unplowed prairies in Illinois where she could watch nature from her doorstep.
A celebration of Barbara's life will take place at a future date. The family would like to give a special thanks to the Loves Park First Responders and the medical staff at the Neuro-ICU of OSF Saint Anthony's Hospital, Rockford. Contributions in memory of Barbara can be made to preserve remaining natural prairie lands in Northern Illinois, to the Natural Land Institute, 320 Third St., Rockford, IL. 61104. To share a memory or online condolence, visit www.olsonfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from May 4 to May 6, 2020