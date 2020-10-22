Barbara Till Schultz 1934—2020
Barbara Till (Peterson) Schultz, 86, of Belvidere, IL went to be with the Lord on October 20, 2020. She was born on July 13, 1934 in Sterling, IL to Gordon and Alice Rosamond (Morhead) Peterson. Barbara married her sweetheart, Gary Schultz, on August 20, 1955 at St. Johns Lutheran Church. She graduated from Rock Falls High School in 1952. Barbara and Gary attended Evangelical Covenant Church in Belvidere. She had a very important job and that was being a mother to 3 beautiful children and being a homemaker. Barbara loved to sew, canning, and traveling all over Wisconsin, Indiana, and Florida with their pop-up camper. Most importantly, Barbara loved spending time with her family and will be missed tremendously.
Barbara will be dearly missed by her husband of 65 years, Gary; her sons, Tom (Ginger) Schultz and Tim (Sandy) Schultz; her sister, Christine (John) VonHolten; her grandchildren, Stephen (Brenda Samuelson) Schultz, Michael Schultz, Ashley (Cody) Fredricksen, Erik (Amanda) Tremaine, Timothy J. Schultz, and Jessica Lamb; and her 3 great-grandchildren, Jessa Schultz, Caelan Fredricksen, and Ally Fredricksen.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her daughter, Tammy Marie Lamb; and her siblings, Harold Peterson and Judy Scroggins.
The visitation will be from 2:00-2:45 p.m. on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at Anderson Funeral and Cremation Services, 218 W. Hurlbut Ave., Belvidere, IL, 61008. The funeral ceremony will be at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at Anderson Funeral and Cremation Services. Burial will be 12:00 p.m., Monday, October 26, 2020 at Oak Knoll Memorial Park, Sterling, IL. Rev. Scott Nellis will be officiating. Due to state guidelines, only 50 people will be allowed in the funeral home for the visitation and funeral ceremony. Masks and social distancing are highly encouraged. Memorial contributions in Barbara's name may be gifted to OSF Hospice or Evangelical Covenant Church. To view the live stream please visit Barbara's obituary page at www.AndersonFCS.com
